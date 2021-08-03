Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Who They Would Want to Play Kristen in a Movie (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have a job in mind for Reese Witherspoon! In ET's exclusive look at the latest edition of theSkimm's "Texting With" digital series, Bell agrees with her husband about who should play her in a movie.

When Bell's initially presented with the question, she seems unsure of the perfect person, so she turns to Shepard for his take.

"Reese Witherspoon," he says immediately. "OK, that's good," Bell compliments. "You can't go wrong with Reese Witherspoon."

During the chat, Bell's also asked about her favorite podcast, to which she quips, "This puts me in a bit of a pickle, doesn't it?"

"My husband has a podcast. My first answer's obviously going to be Armchair Expert," she says, before revealing that she also enjoys the true-crime podcast Root of Evil and has her own podcast in the works.

"I'm working on a little podcast right now with Monica [Padman], interviewing some of the women we love and respect in the world," Bell shares of her husband's Armchair Expert producer.

In addition to discussing her upcoming podcast project, Bell also reflects on two of her biggest past roles, Veronica Mars and Gossip Girl.

When it comes to the first show, which ran from 2004 to 2007, Bell admits that playing a private investigator made her suspicious in real life.

"I wasn't very suspicious before I started Veronica Mars, and now I'm genuinely suspicious about where my purse is, what's in other people's trash," she says. "I think that's from playing a P.I. for years."

As for playing the cheeky narrator on Gossip Girl, Bell says the job was "the guiltiest pleasure." The actress is set to reprise her role in Gossip Girl's upcoming reboot.

"My Gossip Girl experience was very different than, I think, anyone else's on the show," she says. "Because I got to watch the cut before everyone else did, so I'd get to know what was happening on the show and then just add my sassiest twist of a narrator."

Tune in to theSkimm's Instagram on Monday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET for more with Bell.