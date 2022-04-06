Kris Jenner Shows Off New Hairdo Ahead of Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner Collab Party

Kris Jenner is trying out something different. The 66-year-old momager took to her Instagram Story Tuesday night to debut a new hairdo ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party.

"Kendall and Kylie collection," Kris wrote over the video, which saw the proud mom applying her daughters' latest line of lip gloss.

In the quick clip, Kris, who is known for her short, black pixie cut, was seen rocking a longer, bob instead, complete with some wispy bangs.

Daughter Kylie Jenner also captured Kris' longer 'do in a snap of her own from Tuesday night's launch party.

"I love you Kris Jenner," Kylie captioned the video of her mom's toast at the event.

Kylie posted more BTS moments from the launch and several shots from the shoot for the line, which includes a palette and lip gloss range.

Earlier in the day, Kris teased another big move for her and her family. During Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she hinted at what’s to come from her family’s latest reality series, The Kardashians.

“Wait till you see the first part of the first episode,” Kris tells Ellen.

Ellen replies that she did watch it prior to her guest coming out, but her reaction isn’t what Kris is looking for. “Did you like it? You didn’t call me,” Kris says.

From the host’s reaction, Kris is convinced that Ellen is unaware of what she’s talking about. “There’s a lot,” Kris exclaims. “Maybe it’s a secret. Maybe you didn’t get the whole thing.”

Adding, “If you did. You wouldn’t forget.”

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14. Kris -- who is mother to the series' stars, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie -- talks about the family’s return to reality TV, after a two-year break.

"Every time we start to shoot a new season, or in this case on a new network with Disney and this kind of thing, you kinda worry about, 'Are people still going to want to see what we have going on?' Because we have been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing. But also, a little scary," she says.

"And then of course, the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie’s having a baby. Kourtney’s dating Travis Barker and then gets engaged. Kim gets SNL. Every single day there was just this drama or something crazy going on or somebody having a baby or somebody getting divorced. It was nutty as usual."

For more on the famous family, check out the video below.