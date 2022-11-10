Kris Jenner Gushes Over 'Amazing Partner' Corey Gamble in Birthday Tribute -- See the Pics!

Kris Jenner's letting Corey Gamble know just how much she means to him in a sweet tribute on his 42nd birthday.

The famous momager took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos showing them all glammed up. The launch image in the post shows the duo hovering over a roulette table with money and chips scattered throughout. She's chomping on a cigar while he looks quite like Mr. GQ in an all-black ensemble.

Another photo shows them in a black and white photo with Gamble planting a kiss on Jenner's head and cheek. While in some photos they're dressed to the nines and in others they're dressed quite comfortably one thing's for sure, they sure exude style.

Jenner captioned the post, "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!! You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!"

She also thanked him for "bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you babe ❤️🥰🎂."

Gamble responded with a comment saying, "Love u bab. Your my everything!"

Some of the couple's famous friends also dropped a comment. Tommy Hilfiger chimed in with "Happy Birthday to my man and friend @coreygamble ! Love you Corey! ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎶🎶." Paris Hilton dropped five red heart emojis.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who has been dating Gamble since 2014, paid tribute just days after she celebrated her 67th birthday with a soiree that included friends and family dressing up as Jenner.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner led the way with spitting images of their mother, and they took to Instagram to reveal the spot-on outfits.

While at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City earlier this week, Kris revealed how her daughters pulled off the look-alike birthday bash.

"They raided my closet and I didn't even notice!" Kris told ET, jokingly adding that there's "apparently not" anything that's off limits in her closet to her kids.

"They did a great job," she praised of her girls, though she wouldn't confirm which woman rose above the rest. "Don't ask me who my favorite is! No no no."