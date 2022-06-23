Kris Jenner Announces She’s Running For President in 2024 in Prank TikTok

Kris Jenner made a big announcement on Thursday -- she's running for president!

The reality TV star and momager took to TikTok to share the news, alongside an official campaign portrait and some presidential music.

Jenner captioned the post, "I’m so excited to finally announce…" However, for any Kardashian critics who might be having heart attacks over the news, don't worry! It's all fake.

In reality, Jenner jumped on the viral #Krissed trend -- which basically features a clip of her dancing set to "Lady Marmalade." TikTok's answer to YouTube's RickRolling.

That being said, it's not hard to believe Jenner might take a run at the highest office in the land. After all, Kanye "Ye" West made a concerted effort in 2020 -- who knows which of the Kardashian-Jenner family have political aspirations.

As it stands, it looks like the famed momager is content making a living managing her daughters as well as starring in her hit Hulu docuseries.