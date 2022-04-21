Kourtney Kardashian Says IVF Medication Gave Her Depression and Sent Her Into Early Menopause

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might be madly in love -- so much so they can't seem to keep their hands off one another -- not every part of their journey has been blissful. In an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star opens up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about struggling with the IVF process as she and Travis, 46, try to have a baby together.

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn't been the most amazing experience," Kourtney explains on the show.

She tells her mom, "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause." Kourtney also says the medication has "put me into depression."

The mother of three adds that many people had been speculating about her weight gain, incorrectly assuming she was pregnant.

"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us," Kourtney says.

Kourtney is already mom to 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis shares 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

The now-engaged pair is totally smitten with one another and Kourtney's famous family likes to poke fun at their frequent PDA.

"Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing," Kourtney says on the show. "I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven't seen that their whole lives."

"I just think people have trouble understanding how two people can be so in love and affectionate because they're f**king miserable," Travis adds.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.