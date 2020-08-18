Kourtney Kardashian Posts Swimsuit Pic and Ex Scott Disick Leaves a Flirty Comment

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are at it again! The amicable exes and co-parents have a good relationship, and after Kourtney posted a sexy shot of herself in a silver one-piece swimsuit on Monday, Scott couldn't help but weigh in.

"Lake ya," the 41-year-old mother of three captioned the photo of herself posing on a boat in the middle of a lake.

Scott got in on the pun commenting, "What a lake er."

The exes are known for their social media banter years following their split. After Kourtney made headlines for wearing Scott's flannel shirt on a family vacation in June, he jokingly commented "cute shirt" on another one of her posts featuring a different flannel top.

The exchange sparked romance rumors at the time as Scott had recently split from longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Scott and Sofia have since been spotted together, and his relationship status currently remains up in the air.

Though Kourtney didn't reply to Scott's latest comment, she did respond to one critic who wrote, "Why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world?"

"Always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions?," Kourtney wrote. "Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too. As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other."

For more from Kourtney, watch the clip below: