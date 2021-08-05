Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Pic After Travis Barker Cuts Her Hair

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, seem to be enjoying quarantining together. The 42-year-old Poosh founder took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a series of photos of her time alone with her 45-year-old drummer boyfriend.

"Ten days of quarantine...," Kourtney captioned the pics, not clarifying why the pair are in lockdown.

In one of the images, the couple poses for a mirror selfie, with Kourtney rocking an open black robe and nothing else. In another pic shared on her Instagram Story, the mother of three poses fully topless with her hair covering her chest.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Stories

The photo seems to be showing off her new haircut. Kourtney's friend, Sarah Howard, commented, "Nice cut @travisbarker 🥇." Kourtney replied, "✂️ Good with his hands."

It seems the pair were totally alone during their quarantine, with Kourtney sharing another photo of her 6-year-old son, Reign, and 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, peeking in through the window.

Travis commented on the post, "👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 10 days with you." His lady love replied, "@travisbarker no one else❤️."

It seems the couple enjoyed lots of down time and were able to binge watch Mare of Easttown and Manifest while also making s'mores by the fire pit.

"Kourtney and Travis have this out-of-this-world connection and it's hard for them to keep their hands off each other," a source recently told ET. "Their chemistry is undeniable."