Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her Teenage Self With New Platinum Blonde Hair

Kourtney Kardashian is trying to see if blondes really do have the most fun. The 43-year-old reality star showed off her new platinum bob while in Las Vegas for the UFC 285 event, which she attended with her husband, Travis Barker.

The mother of three posed in a black lace-up corset top, debuting her bold hair transformation on Instagram. She followed that up with a series of photos of herself sitting next to a few slot machines.

Kourtney captioned the post with a Hunter S. Thompson quote from his book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, writing, "Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether."

Kourtney got some sisterly love for her look, with Khloe Kardashian commenting on the post, "I have no idea what this caption means, but I love your hair with a side flip!"

Kylie Jenner also commented, "loveeeeee."

And while all of her sisters have gone blonde at some point, Kourtney might have been the first. She shared a throwback pic of herself with dyed blonde locks from her teen years.

"1995 bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Stories

She also shared a throwback pic of Drew Barrymore with the same blonde bob, calling it her "hair inspo."

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kourtney has been busy by her husband's side as he recovers from finger surgery. The musician had to have the surgery for his torn ligament in order to be able to play the drums again.

The first leg of Blink-182's tour was set to begin on March 11, but the band announced last week that they would need to postpone the shows due to Travis' injury after he hurt his finger during rehearsals in February.