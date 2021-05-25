Kourtney Kardashian Attends Scott Disick's Birthday Party as He Receives Lavish Gift From Amelia Gray Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian is still supporting her ex, Scott Disick, while also having moved on in the romance department. On Monday, Scott threw a lavish 38th birthday bash with an aviation theme.

The event featured food trucks, a churro maker, a large balloon display that read, "Happy Birthday Lord," and over-the-top party favors.

Kourtney, 42, shared a video of herself and singer Sia at the event before also posting a clip of the freshly made churros.

Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West, also showed off Scott's extravagant party favors on her Instagram Stories.

"I've never heard of this before, party favors like this," Kim said. "Anyone can just walk in to here, if they're invited to the party, and they get..."

She then showed off diamond-covered Rolex watches and jewelry.

"This is how the Lord does it," Scott tells the camera. "I'm sorry everybody else gives out candy. I give out ice."

The father of three wasn't just giving out the goods. He was also receiving some luxurious presents. His girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also gifted him with a new Harley Davidson motorcycle. The reality star showed off his new bike on his Instagram Stories, writing, "New Harley can't complain. Thanks @ameliagray."

The 19-year-old model also shared a video cozying up to her man in which he plants a kiss on her cheek, writing, "Birthday cutie."

The couple has been together since last November, but things have started to get more serious between them recently. A source told ET that Scott is Amelia's "first serious boyfriend."

"Amelia and Scott are doing well," the source told ET earlier this month. "Amelia is mature for her age, and Scott and her [get] along great and things are easy."

As for Kourtney, things have been heating up between her and boyfriend Travis Barker since they first got together back in January. The couple loves packing on PDA, vacationing together, and Travis has even gotten some Kourtney-inspired tattoos.

Another source told ET earlier this month, "Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis. Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married."