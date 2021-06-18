Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Deny Hooking Up Since Their Split in 'KUWTK' Reunion Sneak Peek

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are denying any post-split hookups. In a sneak peek of part 2 of the Keeping up with the Kardashians reunion, both of the exes say they haven't had sex since their 2015 breakup.

"People cannot believe that, but we have not. For real," Kourtney, 42, says, with Scott quipping, "How annoying."

While their romantic relationship may have been left in 2015, the pair have continued to co-parent their kids -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 -- even traveling together, and hanging out socially with each other.

"I feel like we're great friends and co-parents," Kourtney says.

"We're family," Scott, 38, adds. "I think we always will be."

As for what led to their split in the first place, Kourtney says Scott's substance abuse struggles were "the deal breaker," not his infidelity, as she "only knew about it at the end."

Scott agrees, with both he and Kourtney stating that he would've had a chance with her if he had maintained his sobriety.

"I don't wanna make any excuses for my behavior," Scott says. "I definitely wouldn't have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest... I was somewhat young and didn't really know the difference."

In the sneak peek, Scott denies that he dislikes when Kourtney's dating a different guy, but after a disbelieving laugh from his ex he mutters, "I just want to kill them."

Scott quickly says he's joking, before stating, "but the last guy, let's all be honest," seemingly in reference to Kourtney's former flame, Younes Bendjima."

"Nobody was happy with the last one," Khloe Kardashian agrees, with Kourtney noting, Scott and everyone else didn't like it."

"But I did try to still support [her]," Scott chimes in. "I was still there to try and help her through it."

Part 2 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!