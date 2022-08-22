‘Knives Out’ Shares First Look at ‘Glass Onion’ Sequel

After Knives Out became a surprise hit when it was first released in 2019, Daniel Craig is back as Det. Benoit Blanc in the upcoming sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Rian Johnson’s newest installment in the murder mystery series, once again, features an all-star ensemble cast -- and Netflix just shared the first official look at the new movie.

In addition to Craig, the film stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista as it moves the setting to Greece, where Blanc has “to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.”

As for the title of new film, Johnson reveals it was inspired by the 1968 Beatles song. "I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he shared. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear.”

He added, “I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, "Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?" The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in select theaters on a date to be announced before debuting on Netflix on Dec. 23.