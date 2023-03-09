King Charles 'Very Much' Wants Prince Harry and Grandchildren at His Coronation, Source Says

As the world anticipates the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, the looming question of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their young children's attendance remains.

A source close to the royal family tells ET, "King Charles very much wants Prince Harry and his grandchildren at his coronation."

The royal family has been at the center of a media storm since the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, and his docuseries with Meghan, titled Harry & Meghan.

"Despite any issues in the past or difficulties that have arisen based on what was released in Harry's book, Charles loves his son. He wants both his children at his side for such a momentous occasion," the source tells ET. "The family wants the king to be happy and having his son travel from America for such a pivotal moment in his life will make Charles happy."

The source adds, "Harry will be welcomed by his family because it’s important to his father. There won’t be any outward signs of friction or attention on past family squabbles. Everyone wants to ensure the focus is on the coronation."

King Charles III will be coronated on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. The day of the event, however, also marks Harry and Meghan's oldest child, Archie's, fourth birthday. The Sussexes also share a 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

Archie and Lilibet recently were appointed with their official royal titles. On the royal family's official website, it now lists Archie and Lilibet as a prince and princess, respectively.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the California-based royals were officially invited to the coronation. "The duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," Harry and Meghan's rep shared at the time.

While the invitation may signal that Charles wants to mend fences, it comes on the heels of him evicting Harry and Meghan from their Frogmore Cottage home -- which became Harry and Meghan's official residence in 2018 following their royal wedding.

