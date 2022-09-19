King Charles III Fights Back Tears During 'God Save the King' at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

People from all over the world mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19, while watching both in person and on TV, but it was one of her children who was visibly emotional as they said their last goodbyes to Her Majesty.

During the funeral, King Charles IIIl, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, appeared in the front row of the late monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey. During the short service, the royal family maintained their composure as they said goodbye to the queen -- who died on Sept. 8.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

In a touching turn of events, at the end of the service during "God Save the King," Charles became visibly emotional as the whole of the church sang the Commonwealth's national anthem. While the church sang the song, the newly-appointed king began to tear up during the final stretch of the service for his mother.

‘God Save the King’ sung at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.



A song who’s history dates back 277 years being sung at the funeral of the longest reigning British monarch. A truly majestic and grand rendition bringing King Charles III to tears.#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/1vkEcywFsB — Piece of Paper at Queen’s Funeral (@HOTDJester) September 19, 2022

The king also left a special handwritten note that traveled with his mother's coffin that read, "In loving and devoted memory."

Charles wasn't the only person who became emotional during the service. The queen's youngest grandson, James, Viscount Severn, became upset and held his head down at the start of the ceremony.

Also in attendance to pay their respects were Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, and several other members of the royal family. William's wife, Kate Middleton, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance. In addition, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royal family for the occasion.

"We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of The Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples," he said. "While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

Princess Anne also shared a statement following the death of her mom. "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life," she shared. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."

"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss," she continued. "We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted."