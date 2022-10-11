King Charles' Coronation Details Revealed, Date Set for 2023

Though King Charles III ascended the British royal throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month, his official coronation date has just been set.

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the press release from Buckingham Palace, the coronation "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

A source close to King Charles III tells ET that the coronation ceremony “will be shorter and simpler than 1953 but absolutely still on a scale and spectacle befitting of sovereignty, history and tradition."

ET previously reported that the official event is being coordinated by the Duke of Norfolk, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, and will be a shorter ceremony than previous coronations. It will also "reflect the cultural diversity of the nation," the source said.

Charles' eldest son, Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, will play a significant role in the ceremony.

The news, which was first reported by the UK’s Mail on Sunday, will reflect the new king's wishes for a more modern ceremony and his desires for a slimmed down monarchy. The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen's Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to make an appearance. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained but a shorter ceremony that will take place with fewer guests.