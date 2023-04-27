Kim Kardashian Wears Curve-Hugging Gown, Hangs With Don Lemon, Salma Hayek, and More Stars at Time100 Gala

Kim Kardashian made a bold fashion statement in New York City on Wednesday night ahead of Monday's Met Gala. The 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman attended the Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center, rocking the red carpet solo.

For the glamorous occasion, Kim donned a curve-hugging, off-white archive John Galliano gown and covered herself in jewels, including a Jason of Beverly Hills opal cross necklace, a Bvlgari pearl diamond choker, a Messika Stone necklace, and a XIV Karat diamond chain. She paired the look with a conch shell-shaped clutch purse.

Though she attended the event alone, Kim spoke with numerous stars inside, including recently ousted CNN anchor Don Lemon, actress Salma Hayek, and CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King.

The appearance comes after Kim was in conversation with Poppy Harlow about her business and criminal justice reform work for this week's Time100 Summit.

During the chat, Kim shared that she would "absolutely" consider leaving reality TV to become a full-time attorney.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much," she said. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done... I would totally spend more time doing that -- cameras, no cameras."

Kim has yet to confirm whether she'll be attending this year's Met Gala. Despite reports that the Kardashian-Jenner family was not invited to this year's fashion event, other reports have since claimed that isn't the case. And Kim has made headlines in recent years for her bold looks at the event.

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1 in New York City. The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

ET was at the Time100 Gala and spoke with Lemon about his recent firing from CNN. Watch the exclusive interview below for more.