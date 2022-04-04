Kim Kardashian, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio & Candice Swanepoel Pose for 'Iconic' SKIMS Shoot

Model behavior! Kim Kardashian tapped former Victoria’s Secret angels Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepeol, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio to star in her latest SKIMS campaign. On Monday, the brand dropped a series of pictures of the models -- and the founder -- giving their fiercest poses in the latest collection.

“OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” Kim wrote next to a photo of her and the models, who were all Victoria's Secret angels at one point in their careers, wearing the collection. “Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

In the carousel of photos, Kim, Candice, Tyra, Heidi and Alessandra all pose for the camera as they wear various pieces from the collection. Leaving it to the professionals, in another set of pictures, Kim allows the models to shine as they rock their SKIMS.

The official SKIMS account made the announcement with a video of the legendary models posing for the camera. “Icons join forces for the first time. @tyrabanks, @heidiklum, @alessandraambrosio, and @candiceswanepoel wear our beloved collection of buttery-soft Fits Everybody bras, panties, and foundations,” the post read. “Get their look now via the link bio. Video: @gregswalesart.”

The models took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news and celebrate their reunion. Heidi posted the group shot, along with a series of solo shots, next to the caption. “What a blast it was shooting with @tyrabanks @alessandraambrosio and @candiceswanepoel for the new @skims "Fits Everybody collection," the Making the Cut host wrote. “It has been a while since we were all together so it was so special to be reunited. Thank you @kimkardashian for making it happen. 🖤 #ad.”

Tyra reflected on the sweet moment, writing, “When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are! I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before! I’m rocking their Fits Everybody collection which is just as comfy as it looks. And yep, Kim…I’m now obsessed.

I 💛 y’all…,” she wrote before tagging all of the women.

Alessandra dished about the moment, writing, “What an amazing time reuniting with my girls and shooting the new @skims campaign. Loving my new Fits Everybody underwear, that I’m obsessed with 🤎✨.”

Candice shared the group shot on her Instagram, next to the caption, “The posse you never knew you needed…💕 @skims @kimkardashian #fitseverybody.”