Kim Kardashian Supports Demi Lovato at Docuseries Premiere

Kim Kardashian West will always support her pal, Demi Lovato!

The 40-year-old reality star stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday night to celebrate the premiere of Demi's new YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. Kim was amongst a number of people who attended the virtual drive-in screening event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

At one point, Demi went onstage to perform her hit song, "Anyone," which Kim documented on her Instagram Stories. "My baby," she captioned it, adding three pink heart emojis.

The two also snapped a selfie together, with both wearing face masks to keep them safe from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I love you [so much]," Demi wrote in response to Kim. "Thank you for coming!"

Demi's 2018 overdose and road to recovery is featured throughout her new docuseries. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer reflected on what her life was like before and after the incident, admitting that she "had to essentially die to wake up." Now, she says she's feeling "more joy" than ever before.

"I feel so good," Lovato shared. "I feel more joy in my life than I've ever felt because I'm not quieting or diminishing any part of myself."

"I think that my whole life, I was the horse that everyone was leading to the well, and they couldn't make me drink the water from the well," she added. "It wasn't until this past year that I was able to taste the freedom of the water in the well, because I finally was ready to drink it."

