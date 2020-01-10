Kim Kardashian Studies for Her Law Degree While Taking Tequila Shots

Kim Kardashian West is putting in the time as a law student, but that doesn't mean she's not having a little fun in the process! The 39-year-old reality star took to social media on Wednesday night with two of her mentors, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, to show their unique study methods.

"This is how we study," the KKW Beauty founder quipped in one video, pouring shots of Don Julio tequila. "I need a chaser, I don't know how much a shot is to be honest, you guys."

The mother of four then proposed a toast, saying, "To studying for law school and passing this f**king test once and for all."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously outlined her plan for her law degree on Instagram, saying she wanted to take the bar exam to become a lawyer in 2022.

"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law," she wrote last year. "For the next four years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way."

As for mixing booze and studying, Kim had some other fun ideas for the name of her late-night study sessions, including, "cocktails and contracts" and "crunk and crim."

Wednesday was a difficult day as it marked the 17th anniversary of the death of her father, Robert Kardashian. Robert was also a lawyer, who famously served as part of O.J. Simpson's legal team.

Kim honored the occasion by sharing a photo with her late father, writing, "Today my dad went to heaven 17 years ago. I really can't believe it's been that long. I miss you so much, dad. I could really use a law school study buddy!"

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Story

