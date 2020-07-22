Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder

Kim Kardashian West is addressing the struggles her husband, Kanye West, faces with bipolar disorder.

Following the 43-year-old rapper's recent series of tweets and public appearances, in which he spoke about his wife and their family, Kim took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to finally speak out on what's been going on lately.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote. "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," the 39-year-old reality star continued. "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Read Kim's full statement below:

Kim's decision to speak out comes just hours after Kanye took to Twitter late Tuesday, claiming in a series of since-deleted tweets that he tried to divorce Kim. He also alluded that he had suspicions over an alleged meeting his wife had with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

"[Kim and Kris] tried to fly in with two doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform,'" he alleged. "Meek is my man was respectful, that's my dog. Kim was out of line. I'm worth five billion dollars and more than that through Christ."

A source told ET on Wednesday that behind-the-scenes, Kim is just trying to do what's best for her children right now amid all the drama. Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together -- North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

"Kim is going through a lot, but she’s staying strong for their children," the source says. "Kim wants to help Kanye and has extended numerous avenues to do so but he’s not responding to it and seems to get more upset when she or anyone close to her tries to help."

"Kim is taking this time to make sure her children are happy and not involved in anything that’s going on," adds the source. "Kim is surrounded by her family and they’ve been strong for her."

All of Kanye's recent headline-making appearances and tweets seem to stem from July 4, when he announced via Twitter that he was running for president. During a rally in South Carolina a few weeks later, the rapper delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North, and that Kim might "divorce" him after she heard his message.

A previous source told ET that Kim is "completely devastated," and hoping to get her husband help. The rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

"Kim has been trying to get Kanye help for his recent episode but he's refused it," the source said. "Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar, she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family."

"Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to 'lock him up' has upset Kim because that wasn't her intention," the source added. "She only ever wants the best for her husband.”