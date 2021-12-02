Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Her Kids Trying to Help a 'Sick' Elf on the Shelf

There's holiday khaos in the Kardashian household courtesy of the kiddos. But the pandemonium provided a healthy dose of cuteness overload.

Kim Kardashian West couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted her daughter, Chicago, and niece, Dream, trying to nurse their Elf on the Shelf back to health after the plush toy fell from wherever it was hiding and scouting for Santa Claus. At least that's the story the girls are trying to sell Kim, but she's clearly not buying it.

The 41-year-old reality star posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story where you can see the Elf, dressed in a ballerina outfit, on the floor. You can hear one of the girls say the Elf's sick, prompting Kim to remind the duo they're not allowed to touch the Elf.

Dream would go on to first claim it was Kim's other daughter, North, who touched the elf. But Chicago raced to defend North, saying North used her sleeve to hold the elf. "So she never really touched her?" Kim asked before telling the girls, "I don't think that the elf needs to be in the doctor's office like this."

Dream then changed her story, saying it was actually Kim's son, Psalm, who touched the elf before it fell to the ground. In any event, Kim is hilariously skeptical about how this all came about. But, in the end, she hammers home the point that the holiday decor is not to be messed with.

The girls, however, were clearly on a mission to nurse the elf back to health. Their solution? Sprinkling what appears to be sugar on the elf's entire body. Sweet!

Whatever the case, the entire family's truly getting into the holiday spirit.

