Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Is Her Harshest Fashion Critic

Kim Kardashian may work with some of the biggest names in fashion, but there is one person who will always humble her style choices. In a recent interview with Vogue, the SKIMS founder revealed that her and Kanye “Ye” West’s 8-year-old daughter, North, is her biggest critic.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shared.

But it’s not her revealing looks that leave North with critiques, but rather the color.

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black,” Kim added. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

Kim, who is also mother to Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm, has learned that North knows what she’s talking about when it comes to fashion. In February, she styled her and her brothers and sister for a shoot inside of Vogue.

Getty/Donato Sardello

In the same interview, the style maven credited her ex-husband for the impact he had on her style evolution during their relationship, and how she is navigating it now. “I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me," she said about the GRAMMY-winning rapper.

"And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in SKIMS and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious,” she added.

One of Kim’s first major fashion moments sans Kanye came when she attended the 2021 Met Gala is a look by Balenciaga that covered her face. A decision she said was hard.

“I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face? But Demna and the team were like, This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful," she said of the Balenciaga creative director. "There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.”