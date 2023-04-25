Kim Kardashian, Saint West and Kris Jenner Cheer On Tristan Thompson Courtside at L.A. Lakers Game

Tristan Thompson is getting some love from Khloe Kardashian's family! The 32-year-old NBA star, who was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, had a famous courtside cheering section during the team's Monday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Kim had fun with her oldest son, snapping selfies with Saint, who was wearing a Lakers jersey with Tristan's new number on it. At one point, Tristan came over and gave Kris a big hug before returning to the game.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenners weren't the only celebrities at the game. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also made a cameo on the Jumbotron. Other stars in attendance were Adam Sandler, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Timothy Olyphant, Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Jimmy Iovine.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 117 to 111.

Tristan is the father of Khloe's two children, 5-year-old daughter True and an almost 9-month-old son, whose name has not been made public yet.

The status of Tristan and Khloe's relationship has been a recent topic of speculation from fans as she's publicly shown her support for the athlete on social media multiple times.

The on-off couple last called it quits in December 2021 while they were secretly engaged. Khloe previously claimed during an episode of The Kardashians that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer to have another child via surrogate days before news broke that he had fathered another child with another woman while he and Khloe were together.

A source recently told ET that Tristan, 32, "still loves" the 38-year-old reality star.

"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source said. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

Meanwhile, he and the Good American mogul are "co-parenting well," the source added, but are "not together."

As for Khloe, the source said, "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."