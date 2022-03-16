Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Tattoo That Pete Davidson Has for Her -- and Why He Got Her Name Branded

Kim Kardashian has left her mark on Pete Davidson, literally and figuratively.

The 41-year-old reality TV star revealed Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star boyfriend branded his chest with Kardashian's first name. That's not all. Davidson also has at least three tattoos paying homage to the mogul.

"Yeah he has a few tattoos," she said. "A few cute ones that he got, but the 'Kim' one isn't a tattoo. It's a branding. Because, let me explain, he wanted to do something that was really different."

Ellen DeGeneres had a blank stare on her face while trying to process what she had just heard, and she wanted more info. Kardashian explained the first tattoo he got for her was cute. Then the second one came, and so on.

"But that's what tattoo people do," Kardashian explained. "They get tattoos of what they do in their life." When DeGeneres interrupted and asked if Davidson has three tattoos of her, Kardashian replied, "A few. A little more than that." But the branding?

"He was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't get rid of,'" Kardashian said Davidson told her. "He's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats. [He said,] 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it, like there, as a scar on me."

DeGeneres had to confirm that Davidson did, in fact, press a hot iron on to his body to brand his chest with Kardashian's first name. When Kardashian confirmed, DeGeneres quipped, "Well, you are a brand" while adding, "It's faster than sitting for a tattoo." Kardashian assured the audience, "It's so cute, guys."

Kardashian also revealed which of Davidson's tattoos for her is her favorite.

"I think my favorite one, it says here, 'My girl is a lawyer,' and that one's really cute," Kardashian said while pointing to her left shoulder.

DeGeneres also brought up Kardashian and Davidson becoming Instagram official and asked if doing so was something she felt she needed to do as the relationship blossomed.

"No," she said. "I have the cutest pictures of us and I wanna be like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, you know, don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much. Just give a glimpse.’ I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. So, I don’t know what the rules are.”

DeGeneres also noted Kardashian seems happy and more at ease. Kardashian agreed and offered insight into just how happy she is in her relationship with Davidson.

"I think it’s just in life, no matter what it is I encourage my friends and the people that I love to be happy, and I went for it," she said. "I was like, ‘You know what. I’m in my 40s. F**k it. Just go for it. Find your happiness. And like, I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold on to that forever.”

Kardashian appeared relaxed during the interview despite a tense few weeks as she and Davidson continue to draw the ire of Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West.

After multiple social media outbursts from West and gruesome depictions of Davidson in his new "Eazy" music video, Davidson fought back. Over the weekend, Davidson, 28, allegedly sent texts to West, 44, the screenshots of which circulated online via the Saturday Night Live star's friend, Dave Sirus', Instagram account. The post was later deleted.

As for how Kardashian feels about her boyfriend directly confronting West, a source tells ET, "Kim didn't want Pete to make things worse, but she was also glad that he stuck up for her. It is nice that Kim has Pete on her side publicly and privately."