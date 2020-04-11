Kim Kardashian Retweets Kamala Harris' Voting Message on Election Day

Kim Kardashian West hasn't endorsed any specific candidate, but she had retweeted one. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lent her voice to the chorus of celebs trying to rock the vote on Election Day, and that included retweeting a post from Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Kardashian shared Harris' message, in which the Senator shared, "Don’t allow anything to come between you and your vote. If you have any questions or concerns about voting, reach out to our voter hotline. 1 (833) 336-8683"

The retweet came shortly before Kardashian encourage fans to make their voices heard at the polls with a stylish snapshot of herself holding her "I Voted" sticker.

"I VOTED!!!! Did u???" Kardashian wrote. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."

Kardashian's retweet may have come as a surprise to some, considering her own husband, Kanye West, has also made an effort in his own run for the White House this year.

Meanwhile, West took to Twitter to say he had voted for the first time in his life, and that he proudly voted for himself, as a write-in candidate.

"God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me," West wrote.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Back in August, the 43-year-old rapper reacted to Harris' historic nomination, tweeting, "I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends."

"Congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 ... all love and respect from the future president," West tweeted. "It’s an honor to run against you."