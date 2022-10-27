Kim Kardashian Poses With Hailey Bieber After Kanye West Slams the Model on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were hanging out on Wednesday night, days after Kanye "Ye" West slammed the 25-year-old model on social media.

Kim and Hailey both attended the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, and posed together multiple times.

Hailey wore a sheer black gown with a matching bra top and bottoms, while Kim also rocked an all-black look with leather pants, a cami top and an oversized black jacket with a silver snake necklace.

The 42-year-old reality star also posted a photo of the personalized menus from the event, tagging Justin Bieber's wife. Meanwhile, Hailey reposted a pic of herself with Kim on her Instagram Stories.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Hailey is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family and recently appeared on an episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians, traveling to Las Vegas with her pal, Kendall Jenner.

However, Hailey was recently attacked online by Kim's ex, Kanye, after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who spoke out against Ye's Paris Fashion Week show, which featured controversial shirts with the message "White Lives Matter."

Without naming Kanye, Hailey praised Gabriella, writing, "My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor."

Kanye responded in since-deleted posts, calling Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose," and telling Justin, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right."

Since then, Kanye has gone on to make several anti-Semitic comments that have cost him numerous partnerships and collaborations with Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga and more brands.

Kim has also spoken out, condemning anti-Semitism in the wake of her ex's online attacks.

Though Justin and Kanye have been friendly in the past, a source recently told ET that the Yeezy designer's remarks took things too far.

"Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by Kanye's attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things. He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathize with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he's not OK with," the source said, adding, "Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin's main priority, and he's doing that and distancing himself from Kanye."

Ye returned to Instagram on Thursday after his account had previously been locked. His first post back was titled "LOVE SPEECH," and in it, he claimed he lost $2 billion in a day.

Hailey was also recently asked about being in the beauty space alongside Kim and Kylie Jenner during a chat with WSJ Tech Live.

"Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends, and I really love all of their brands and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me," Hailey said of the Kardashian-Jenner women.