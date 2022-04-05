Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rihanna and More Stars Make 'Forbes' 2022 Billionaires List

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West are among the 2,668 billionaires across the world. On Tuesday, Forbes released its annual billionaires list and the exes each earned a spot for the second year in a row.

West came in ranked 1,513 on the list, jumping up more than 200 spots from his place last year. The rapper's $2 billion fortune is credited largely to his lucrative multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas.

As for Kardashian, she came in at No. 1,645, improving by more than 1,000 spots from her 2021 position. Her $1.8 billion net worth speaks to how she's parlayed reality TV into an actual fortune, selling a mobile game, cosmetics and, now, shapewear.

Topping the list for the first time is Elon Musk. His estimated $219 billion fortune was strengthened over the last year as he added $68 billion to his fortune with the success of Tesla. Musk bested Jeff Bezos for the first time in four years, as Amazon stock dropped and his charitable giving increased, lessening his net worth by $6 billion. Bezos still has $171 billion to his name.

Rounding out the top five are French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of $158 billion, Bill Gates, with a net worth of $129 billion, and Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $118 billion.

Also on this year's list is Rihanna, who earned a spot for the first time. Her $1.7 billion in wealth got her to 1,729 on the list, which she joined thanks to the success of cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty.

Other noteworthy inclusions are Mark Cuban, who's No. 601 with a net worth of $4.7 billion, Steven Spielberg, who's No. 801 with a net worth of $3.7 billion, Oprah Winfrey, who's No. 1,196 with a net worth of $2.6 billion, JAY-Z, who's No. 2,076 with a net worth of $1.4 billion, and Tyler Perry, who's No. 2,578 with a net worth of $1 billion.