Kim Kardashian Is 'Protective' Over Kanye West's Feelings as She Casually Dates Pete Davidson, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West is keeping her estranged husband, Kanye West, in mind while exploring a potential relationship with Pete Davidson, a source tells ET.

Kardashian West and Davidson made headlines after they were snapped holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm late last month. They then had dinner together in Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, New York, and had another meet-up at Zero Bond, a private club in New York City. According to our source, 41-year-old Kardashian West is taking things slow with the 27-year-old comedian.

"Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go," the source says. "Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn't rushing into anything serious."

The source also tells ET that the mother of four is sensitive to how 44-year-old West will perceive her new potential relationship.

"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn't know how he will react," the source says.

West recently did a candid interview with Drink Champs, in which he still referred to Kardashian West as his wife and said that he didn't want to get a divorce and hadn't see any paperwork, although Kardashian West filed for divorce from him in February. Over the weekend, the rapper was spotted sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at the debut Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. Our source says that "Kim and Kanye's co-parenting relationship and friendship changes almost daily depending on Kanye's mood."

"One day he wants to get back together with Kim, and the next day he is blocking her number," the source says. "Kim is over any drama."

The two share four kids together -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- and during his Drink Champs appearance, West said that their children wanted them to stay together.

"I want us to be together," he also stressed. "But if you look at the media, that's not what they're promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife's ear. That publicist, I don't f**k with her."

"She's still my wife, it ain't no paperwork," he also said at one point.