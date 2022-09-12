Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance

Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West.

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was in attendance, sharing a series of snaps to her Instagram alongside Kim and pal La La Anthony and a most fitting caption for the occasion: "All the Single Ladies," referencing not only their respective relationship statuses, but Beyoncé's 2008 monster hit single.

All three ladies shimmered and shined in their ensembles, with Kim opting for a skintight, red-and-black heeled catsuit and, in a subtle nod to Ye, a pair of Yeezy shades.

It was a busy weekend for the Kardashian crew. On Sunday, ET caught up with Kris at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 fashion show in Brooklyn -- with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker by her side -- where she offered something of a mea culpa on her recent claim that daughter Kylie Jenner is her favorite child.

"You know what? Every day I have a different favorite," Jenner quipped. "We'll keep it at that."