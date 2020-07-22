Kim Kardashian Has No Plans to Divorce Kanye West Right Now, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West plans to stay by Kanye West's side.

A source tells ET that the reality star has no intentions of splitting up with her husband, whom she tied the knot with in 2014. "Kim is not planning to divorce Kanye right now," the source says. "If Kim wanted to divorce him, she'd just file, but she's not planning to at this time."

Over their six years of marriage, Kim and Kanye have been through many ups and downs together, including a number of public feuds with celebrities ranging from Taylor Swift to Drake, to the rapper's hospitalization in 2016 and Kim's Paris robbery that same year. The couple, who share four kids -- North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, have stuck together through it all.

"Kanye was there for Kim during the Paris robbery. He dropped everything to be right by her side. That's the guy Kanye is and that's the guy Kim loves," the source says. "Kim is there for Kanye and although right now he doesn't want her by his side, she's ready to drop everything for him when he's ready."

Rumors that the two could be divorcing were fueled late Tuesday, after Kanye claimed in a series of since-deleted tweets that he tried to divorce Kim. He also alluded that he had suspicions over an alleged meeting his wife had with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

"[Kim and Kris] tried to fly in with two doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform,'" he alleged. "Meek is my man was respectful, that's my dog. Kim was out of line. I'm worth five billion dollars and more than that through Christ."

Earlier this week, during a presidential rally in South Carolina, Kanye delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North, and that Kim might "divorce" him after she heard his message. He later claimed on Twitter that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up." The rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

"Kim is going to do what she's always done and stand by Kanye during a difficult time," the source says. "[Bipolar disorder] is hard to manage, but she's dealt with this behind the scenes before."

As ET reported earlier Wednesday, Kim released a statement via Instagram Stories addressing Kanye's mental illness, asking their fans to show him grace amid this difficult time.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she said. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she added. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Read the full statement here, and watch the video below for more on Kimye.