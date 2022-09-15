Kim Kardashian Has a New Plan for How to Find Love: 'Clearly It's Not Working'

Kim Kardashian thinks she's been looking for love in all the wrong places. The 41-year-old reality star appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and confirmed that she's "happily single" following her split from Pete Davidson.

Corden asked her how someone with her level of fame goes about finding their next date.

"I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that," the mother of four shared, before adding, "But I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places. Clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

Kim doesn't seem interested in looking for a fellow celebrity or entertainer for her next partner.

"So, I don't know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm. I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that's maybe what I envision," she said.

ET confirmed last month that Kim and the former Saturday Night Live comedian had split after nine months together.

Shortly after, a source told ET that Kim isn't ruling out romance in the near future.

“Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it's so fun,” the source said.

Of the split, the source added, "Kim is doing surprisingly well since her breakup with Pete. She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She's fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the breakup.”

Prior to dating Davidson, Kim was married to Kanye "Ye" West. The high-profile pair tied the knot in 2014 and share four kids together. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. She also famously married NBA star Kris Humphries for 72 days before splitting. Her first husband was music producer Damon Thomas, whom she married at age 19.