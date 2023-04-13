Kim Kardashian Gives Kourtney Advice She Learned From Her and Kanye West's Wedding

Kim Kardashian gave her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, some sage advice moments before the 43-year-old reality star walked down the aisle at her ornate Italian wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022.

In the new Hulu special, 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, Kim is seen reflecting on her 2014 wedding to ex Kanye West, which also took place in Italy.

"The one piece of advice that I'll give you is when I was walking down the aisle in Italy and I had the long train, I was so nervous that it was going to come off that I walked so fast," Kim tells Kourtney as she prepares to make her bridal entrance.

"So you're saying walk slow?" Kourtney asks.

"Walk slow, take it in, this only happens once," Kim adds.

It turns out, walking slow wasn't a problem for Kourtney when it came time to make her grand entrance. The mother of three wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress but her lengthy veil proved to be problematic as she tried to walk down the steep staircase while it continuously got stuck in nearby bushes.

"Did you realize that I was getting stuck?" Kourtney later asks Travis of her entrance.

"No, I was in the zone," Travis replies.

While Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Positano, Italy, was very picturesque, she's not the first member of the Kardashian family to tie the knot in Italy. Kim and Kanye said their "I dos" in Florence, Italy, back in 2014. After eight years of marriage and four kids, the pair called it quits. Kim filed for divorce in 2021, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022.