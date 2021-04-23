Kim Kardashian Embraces Her Inner Elle Woods by Studying for Law School in a Bikini

What, like it's hard? Kim Kardashian West is a professional multitasker. On Thursday, the 40-year-old mother of four managed to soak up some sun, show off her curves, and study for law school all at the same time.

"Studying in the Sun ☀️ 📚⚖️" she captioned a series of photos of herself sitting at a table in a tan bikini, looking over her law notes.

The look gave off major Elle Woods from Legally Blonde vibes with singer Kacey Musgraves even commenting, "Elle Woods wishes."

This isn't the first time Kim has embodied the iconic character, played by Reese Witherspoon.

In October 2019, the aspiring lawyer dressed up in several of Witherspoon's looks for Halloween, rocking a pink dress and a sequin bikini to portray the Harvard Law student.

Kim is currently studying to become a lawyer herself, and has been focused for the past few years on helping with criminal justice reform.

Meanwhile, Kim is currently in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West.

"She is focused on making sure her kids are taken care of and protected," a source recently told ET. "But she is definitely still getting used to her new norm."