Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund, amid the ongoing conflict in the country. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and businesswoman shared the news in an Instagram video on Saturday.

"I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance," Kim -- whose late father, Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent -- says. "My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together."

"I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps," Kim adds.

The Armenia Fund is directly helping those that have been impacted amid the unrest with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also raised awareness for the organization, in hopes to help people get the resources that they need.

"My heart aches for everybody and now that I am a mother, it literally shatters my soul to imagine what these children are feeling, what they're seeing," Khloe said in her post, encouraging her followers to raise awareness or donate.

Kourtney added, "Join me in supporting the fund today, whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together."

The sisters' posts come as Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, per CBS News. The cease-fire follows two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter-century.

The fighting between the two forces began Sept. 27 and has left hundreds of people dead in what CBS News calls, "the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh."

Last year, Kim and Kourtney, along with their children, traveled to Armenia. She, along with Saint, Chicago and Psalm, were baptized at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat. The entrepreneur revealed back in 2015 that North was first baptized in an Armenian church in Jerusalem, while she was still pregnant with Saint.

While in Armenia, the sisters also attended a dinner with the country's president, Armen Sarkissian.