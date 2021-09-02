Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North's Oil Painting After Fans Can't Believe a 7-Year-Old Made the Art

Kim Kardashian West is defending daughter North. The reality star posted a stunning oil landscape painting that her 7-year-old daughter did and was surprised to receive criticism online.

After people on social media started questioning whether Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter painted the mountainous, lakeside creation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stood up for her daughter.

"Don't play with me when it comes to my children," Kim began her Instagram Story message, before sharing North and her best friend have been "taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

Instagram Story

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she continued, adding that as a "proud mom" she wanted to share her work with everyone.

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from the grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!" Kim exclaimed. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them on NOT being awesome?!"

She concluded by telling people to "stop embarrassing" themselves with the negativity and "allow every child to be GREAT!"

Instagram Story

She also shared North's friend Ryan's similar painting from their class together.

Instagram Story

Additionally, Kim posted some of husband Kanye's artwork that he created when he was a child -- showing the family's artistic abilities.

"Throwback to some of her dad's art work that he when he was kid," she added, also writing in another post. "Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces."

Instagram Story

North, meanwhile, does take after her famous father. Last year, North took the stage during Kanye's show at Paris Fashion Week, to deliver her very first public rap performance.

"To see her up there, I honestly just started crying. Because I'm happy for her, but I'm so nervous for her," Kim said during a KUWTK episode. "I'm so proud at how confident she is. She obviously gets that from her dad, and it just makes me so happy that she's not afraid to try anything. That, to me, was just so much fun to see."

See the moment below: