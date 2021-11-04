Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Another Night Out Together in New York City

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are spending more time together! An eyewitness tells ET that they spotted the pair arriving separately to Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday.

Per the eyewitness, Pete arrived at the club with a male friend at 8:20 p.m. local time, about 20 minutes before Kim arrived solo, wearing Balenciaga sunglasses and a black dress. The eyewitness notes that there were not camera crews following Kim.

As for Kim's mood, the eyewitness says the reality star was energized and seemed very happy, adding, "She was in a great mood. She definitely seemed like she’s having fun and very happy."

Kim and Pete left the club separately at around 11:30 p.m., per the eyewitness.

In addition to her velvet style, Kim also wore on Wednesday a pair of sporty purple pants and a coordinating jacket, which she paired with a black shirt and sunglasses.

Their time at Zero Bond comes one night after a source told ET that the pair had dinner together at Campania on Staten Island. Kim was photographed heading out to dinner on Tuesday night, wearing thigh-high boots, an oversized gray coat and sunglasses.

"Kim and Pete spent time together in Staten Island at one of his favorite spots, Campania restaurant," the source said. "Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun. Both are recently single and have bonded over that."

A second source told ET, "Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it's a little more than that right now. They're having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim."

The 41-year-old mother of four and 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star were first photographed together holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm.

They were joined at the theme park by her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kourtney's fiancé, Travis Barker, and a few other friends. A source told ET that the group rented out the theme park for the occasion.

"At Knott's Berry Farm, the group went on different rides, including a roller coaster, where Kim and Pete shared a cart by themselves and held hands on the ride," the source said. "Kim and Pete have fun together. Pete is a friend of Travis' so it's a good time when they all get together."

The sightings of Kim and Pete come after she hosted SNL on Oct. 9. In one memorable skit, Kim and Pete shared a kiss while playing Disney's Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.