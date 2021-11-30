Khloé Kardashian Talks About Her and Her Sisters' Different Parenting Styles

Khloé Kardashian's dishing about her parenting skills, and perhaps it should come as no surprise that she runs a tight ship.

The Good American founder joined "Mom Confessions" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and she revealed the biggest difference between her and her sisters' parenting styles.

"I am really strict," she confessed. "I have a schedule. I’m very militant with how I parent True and I believe that a schedule saves everything." As far as her siblings' parenting styles are concerned, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only said her style is vastly differs from theirs.

"Not all of my siblings are the same," she said. "I will not tell you which ones."

When asked to dish a warning she'd offer to someone about to have kids, Kardashian gave a sobering answer.

"The warning is, no one really knows what they're doing," the reality star explained. "We all just pretend that we do, and I don't care how many kids you have, I think it's exhausting for everyone."

When asked what's something she learned on the fly as a parent, Kardashian opened up about a bathtub incident with True that would humble anyone.

"The time True pooped in the bathtub," Kardashian said as she struggled to contain her laughter. "I’ve never really experienced that before. I didn’t know people just pooped in the tub. It was disgusting. I don’t want to relive it. But yeah, I had to learn that on the fly."

Kardashian's fans know all too well about her impeccable organizational skills. And, as it turns out, it's a trait Kardashian passed down to 3-year-old True, much to her chagrin because she says she wishes she hadn't.

"I am incredibly clean and organized," Kardashian explained. "I like everything in its place. I’m very regimented. I don’t want that for True but she already has so much of that. I feel so bad she has so much of it so young but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from. Not from me. That’s what she does."

The confessions come nearly two weeks after Kardashian addressed "unsolicited commentary" she gets about parenting True. She told Cosmopolitan UK, "People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake. I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."