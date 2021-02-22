Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagement Speculation With Massive Ring, Tristan Thompson Comments

Khloe Kardashian's latest promotional image featured another eye-catching accessory. The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a racy photo for her new Good American shoe line, but it didn't take long before fans noticed what she was sporting on her ring finger.

For the image, Khloe poses in a thong with her hand on her bare butt. However, it's the massive diamond on that finger that has led to engagement speculation.

Morgan Stewart commented on the photo, "ARE THEY," to which Khloe replied, "Yep! They are!" She quickly clarified, "My reply was to the question 'are they'? My reply is 'yep they are'... meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25."

Khloe continued playfully reacted to pals and fans commenting on both her hourglass figure and the "ice rink on your finger," but she didn't comment directly to questions of whether the photo was her way of announcing an engagement.

Tristan Thompson, 29, did react to the photo, jokingly writing, "WOW!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection ❤️😍😘😝."

Khloe and Tristan, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True, rekindled their romance last August following a year-long split. Their second attempt at love is being documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Khloe forgives Tristan at this point, but she will never forget," a source previously told ET of Tristan's past cheating scandals. "They are back to being committed, are still in love and giving their relationship another chance and hoping that it will succeed this time around. Tristan has been paying extra attention to Khloe and True and has been calling, FaceTiming, texting and sending photos all the time to check in when they are not physically together."