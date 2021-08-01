Khloe Kardashian Shares Workout Selfie as She Gets 'Ready' for Summer

Khloe Kardashian is working on her summer bod! The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of herself working out at the gym.

In the shot, Khloe, wearing leggings and a sweatshirt, squats down as she poses for a mirror selfie.

"This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting 🙏🏽) I’ll be ready," she captioned the photo.

Many people in the comments mistook Khloe for her younger sister, 25-year-old Kendall Jenner, a mix up that seemed to delight the elder sibling.

"OMG stoooopppppp," Khloe wrote to one commenter in response to the Kendall comparison, before adding to another person who expressed a similar sentiment, "I'm skipping from this comment."

When a third Instagram user said that Kendall is Khloe's "twin," the latter responded, "in my dreams lol."

"This is so funny to me. What a complement [sic]!" Khloe wrote back to another Kendall comparison. "I guess when a phone covers more than half my face I look like her LOL no seriously I so appreciate the compliment. I'm going to hold a cell phone in front of half my face more often."

As for why she's back in the gym now, Khloe revealed that quarantine "threw me off track a little but I'm motivated now."

Khloe noted in another comment that working out helps her mental health "so much."

"I need it mentally more than anything, especially during these times," she wrote.

Khloe's post comes after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, revealed she's doing a "sister boot camp" during the month of January.

"Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right for this year!" Kim wrote, without specifying which of her sisters were participating.

