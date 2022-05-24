Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Is 'Still a Good Person,' Reacts to Lamar Odom Wanting Her Back

Khloe Kardashian opened up about two of her famous exes -- Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom -- and in the end, she's still showing her support despite their textured history.

The 37-year-old reality TV star hopped on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and the duo had a frank conversation about how she navigated the cheating scandal with Thompson and Odom's recent romantic overtures. In the middle of their conversation, Hirsch first brought up Thompson, and Kardashian explained that, despite the confirmed cheating accusations, there's a side to Thompson fans don't get to witness.

"It's sad because there's so many good sides to him as well but no one gets to see those 'cause they're all overshadowed by the personal stuff that's going on between him and I," she said. "I also just think that, you know, people do make mistakes and he's still a good person. He's not a good partner with me. I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. He's always going to be in my life because of [4-year-old daughter] True [Thompson]. And he's a great dad. And that's really all I need to focus on, is just his relationship with True."

Thompson is the father of Kardashian's daughter, and in the years that they were together, he was caught in several cheating scandals. Most recently, a paternity test proved Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. He later admitted to being the father and publicly apologized to Kardashian.

Back in April, Kardashian told USA Today about being numb to the pain Thompson's caused her over the years.

"When you're hurt so many times -- your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again -- there is a numbing sensation to it," she said.

As for her ex-husband, Odom, Kardashian was reminded about Odom bringing her up quite often while he was a contestant on this past season of Celebrity Big Brother.

"I want everyone to be successful and do what they want to do," said Kardashian after being asked how she felt about Odom bringing her up so often on the CBS show. "Like, I'm happy for Lamar. He looks like he's in a really good place. I mean, the last time I've seen him in person he was just recovering from his overdose. And so he wasn't so -- I don't know if the word is advanced -- but like he wasn't so far along on his recovery. And so, to see him be so great, like I'm happy for him and I'm rooting for him."

Odom told ET back in February that he's no longer in contact with Kardashian.

"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence, but I understand that s**t happened and people move on in their lives," Odom told ET. "If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing."

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in September 2009 after only one month of dating. She first filed for divorce in 2013, but she put the divorce on hold after he was hospitalized for a drug overdose in October 2015. After helping him recover and get sober, she reinstituted her divorce filing and their marriage was terminated in December 2016.

As for why he spoke about his ex so much on Celebrity Big Brother, Odom explained, "I just try to be as honest and transparent about our relationship as possible."

"Maybe it might help somebody else who has a position of power because of who they're married to, what they retained on their own, maybe help make their own right decision," he said. "You never know reasoning, just trying to find out why I'm still here in a lot of cases."