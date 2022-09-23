Khloe Kardashian Is 'Still Crying' as Daughter True Heads to Pre-K Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time letting go. The 38-year-old mother of two celebrated a major milestone for her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, amid the ongoing drama between her and True's dad, Tristan Thompson.

This week, the proud mom got True a dazzling balloon display reading, "First Day of Pre-K." It featured five large colored pencil balloons with a stream of colorful balloons coming out of each of them.

The company Balloon & Paper posted photos of the display on Instagram, with Khloe commenting, "I'm still crying that she’s in school," adding several teary faced emojis. "Thank you for making this day so special."

True's big transition into pre-K comes at a difficult time for the reality star. On Thursday, the season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians dropped, focusing on Tristan's paternity scandal.

In the episode, Khloe reveals that she did an embryo transfer back in November just days before she found out that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and her NBA player ex welcomed their son on July 28 via surrogate.

The emotional episode showed Khloe detailing Tristan's betrayal and ended with the co-parents reuniting at the hospital to meet their baby boy.

Though Khloe stayed mostly off social media the night the episode dropped, she did repost several supportive tweets from fans on her Instagram Stories. She also shared that she's now heading to Milan, Italy, to see her older sister, Kim Kardashian, walk in the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show.

"I cannot wait to see you in Milan, boo," Khloe says on Instagram Stories, showing off Kim's new D&G campaign. "On my way, queen!"

Meanwhile, Tristan was spotted out with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV as the episode premiered.