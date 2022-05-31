Kevin Spacey Speaks Out After Sexual Assault Charges in the United Kingdom

Kevin Spacey is speaking out -- just days after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. In a statement to Good Morning America the former House of Cards star said that he will voluntarily appear in court as he is, "confident" he can prove he is innocent against the charges brought to him by the British court.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence,” Spacey told GMA in a statement through a spokesperson.

ET has reached out to Spacey’s attorney for comment.

On Thursday, Britian’s Crown Protection Services (CPS) announced formal charges against the Oscar-winning actor. “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.

"The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Ainslie added.

Spacey’s charges were listed as sexual assault for two incidents that allegedly transpired in London in March 2005, sexual assault and with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent for an incident that allegedly occurred in August 2008, and sexual assault with an incident that allegedly occurred in April 2013.