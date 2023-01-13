Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To Seven Sexual Assault Charges In London

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty Friday to seven charges relating to alleged sexual assaults in the U.K. against one man between 2001 and 2004. Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by remote video to face the charges, which included one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

Spacey is facing a total of 11 charges of sexual assault in Britain in total. In July, the actor pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey court to four charges of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire in western England.

None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law. Reporting restrictions prevent further details being disclosed before trial.

Spacey voluntarily appeared at a London court when the first charges were brought and vowed to defend himself against the charges.

Those allegations referred to a period when he was artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre, between 2004 and 2015.

A New York court last month dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed the Hollywood star targeted him when he was 14. A judge had ruled that Rapp had brought the case too late for a criminal charge.

Spacey's acting career ended five years ago when Rapp's allegations emerged and he was dropped from the final season of House of Cards and other upcoming projects.

Allegations against him emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement that saw numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment in the movie industry.

He has always denied allegations of sexual abuse.

In 2019, charges against the actor of indecent assault and sexual assault were dropped in Massachusetts.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 13, 2022.