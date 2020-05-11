Kevin Jonas' Brothers Celebrate His 33rd Birthday

Happy birthday, Kevin Jonas! The eldest Jonas brother turned 33 years old on Thursday, and received sweet messages from his brothers.
Joe Jonas shared a throwback picture of the two smiling on Instagram, noting he was missing him.
"Happy birthday @kevinjonas love you like a brother," he wrote. "Miss you mate! Can't wait to hang when it's time! P.S. I can't tell if that’s a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth."
Meanwhile, Nick Jonas Instagrammed a photo of the two looking handsome in suits while performing onstage.
"Happy birthday big bro," he wrote. "I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas."
Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, also greeted her brother-in-law via her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of him cuddling with his two daughters with his wife, Danielle -- 6-year-old Alena and 4-year-old Valentina.
"Happy birthday to this rad dad," she wrote. "Lots of love @kevinjonas!"
As for the youngest Jonas brother, 20-year-old Frankie, he shared a sweet throwback picture of Kevin pushing him on a swing as a toddler.
"Love you dude. Happy birthday @kevinjonas you’re such an inspiring father and brother," he wrote. "I’m so grateful for how close we’ve gotten. I can’t wait for all the blessings in your future."
Of course, Kevin isn't the only Jonas brother who's now a dad. Joe welcomed his first child with his wife, Sophie Turner, a baby girl, in July.
