Kevin Dobson, 'Knots Landing' & 'Kojak' Star, Dead at 77

Veteran TV star Kevin Dobson has died. He was 77.

Dobson -- who is best known for his roles in Knots Landing, Kojak and Days of Our Lives -- died on Sunday. The news was first shared by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, a nonprofit organization where Dobson had previously served as chairman.

"The United Veterans Council regrets to inform you that our former Chairman and Army Veteran Kevin Dobson passed away this evening Sunday September 6th, 2020 due to medical complications," the Facebook post read. "Our condolences to his family and May he Rest In Peace."

No confirmed details regarding his death were immediately available, although multiple reports state that he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Dobson's career spanned over 50 years, beginning with his first TV role in 1968.

Dobson famously starred opposite Telly Savalas on the crime drama Kojak, playing the ambitious Det. Bobby Crocker, from 1973 to 1978. He also played Mack MacKenzie in the primetime soap drama Knots Landing, appearing in over 290 episodes of the long-running series.

Several of Dobson's former colleagues and friends shared their condolences and memories following the news of his death, including his Knots Landing co-stars Donna Mills and Joan Van Ark.

"One of the truly good guys in the business," Mills recalled in a statement to ET. "A wonderful actor. A shining presence on the set. Funny and fun to be around, I will miss him so much."

Van Ark voiced similar sentiments in a statement to ET, sharing, "I am in such shock . . . as is everyone in our close-knit on screen Knots family. My heart is broken. He would want us to hug . . . and remember how lucky we were to have each other."

Dobson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan, as well as their three children -- Mariah , Patrick and Sean.