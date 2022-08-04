Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon Cover a Tears for Fears Hit -- But Can't Stop Talking About the Weather

Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon are offering a new twist on a pop classic by reimagining Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels" for a fictional Tonight Show segment called "First Drafts of Rock."

In the spoof clip, Fallon and Bacon perform a so-called early version of the 1985 hit -- which was re-popularized in the 2001 film Donnie Darko -- that really doubles down on the idea of talking about the weather.

"Got a degree in meteorology to talk about the weather," Fallon croons, with Bacon hopping on the chorus to harmonize. "For the weather you can call Tears for Fears, we'll check the radar if the skies will be clear."

Watch the full segment below and prepare to have the tune stuck in your head all day.

Bacon stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his return to his horror roots in the LGBTQ+ horror film They/Them, coming to Peacock on Aug. 5. He also addressed his take on the viral TikTok Footloose challenge, which he tackled with wife Kyra Sedgwick.

"I never thought she was gonna do it. I looked at this thing and it looked hard, it looks hard, and everyone that's doing it is about 25," he said. "Also, I just didn't think that she would be up for being dropped, basically. I was gonna do it with a stuffed animal or one of our goats or something like that -- but see, I would have gotten in trouble for that."

Luckily, Sedgwick was game for the challenge and the couple nailed their results -- all without the help of a tutorial, he said.

