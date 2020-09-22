Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama & More Get Creative for National Voter Registration Day -- See the Best Posts

Celebs are showing up for National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and more used their social media platforms to urge their followers to register to vote.

National Voter Registration Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September, aims to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach thousands of voters who may not register otherwise. Some celebs got creative while asking their followers to register to vote on the holiday, including Washington, who wasn't above tricking her fans for a good cause. The actress tweeted a clip of her and her Scandal co-star, Tony Goldwyn, kissing, teasing "SCANDAL THE MOVIE," though the link for more info went to a page allowing fans to get started on the voting registration process.

SCANDAL THE MOVIE. Click the link for more info... https://t.co/4PWLyuy9Xd pic.twitter.com/pQgXR85v4o — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Obama is hosting a day-long National Voter Registration Day Instagram takeover called "Get Registered & Ready," featuring A-list celebs like Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez.

Michelle Obama congratulating Zendaya on her #Emmy win in new Instagram live promoting #NationalVoterRegistrationDay :



“I watched every episode. I’m so proud of you!” pic.twitter.com/ZYGoCApbky — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2020

Michelle Obama urges people to vote this year in new Instagram Live with Jennifer Lopez:



“The stakes in this election are just too high” pic.twitter.com/sv7hzkTAY3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2020

As for Swift, she took the direct approach of speaking to her fans in a video.

"We need everyone, and it is more important than I can possibly say," she said.

📹 | Taylor Swift encouraging everyone to register to vote #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/4JFlU2SmM2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) September 22, 2020

Facebook Watch dropped a star-studded, live Vote-A-Thon 2020 special on Tuesday hosted by Liza Koshy, featuring Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Matthew McConaughey, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer and more.

Cosmopolitan also shared a video of young stars like Sofia Richie, Joey King and more talking about first-time ... voting.

Check out more National Voter Registration posts below, including an epic Jurassic Park reunion between Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

That’s all I ask of you 🌹 Follow the link to register now or check your registration status #NationalVoterRegistrationDay https://t.co/ppGwb3oXvJ pic.twitter.com/ENqRzLgbbW — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) September 22, 2020

Don’t sashay away, register TODAY! 🗳



This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, check your registration status and make a plan to #VoteForYourLife this November ➡️ https://t.co/Q4CafyA2r7 pic.twitter.com/6fqyWrjYxm — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 22, 2020

.@ArianaGrande breaks social media silence to remind people to register and to VOTE in honor of #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.



Get started🗳: https://t.co/BCyzd5pYs1 pic.twitter.com/6Bvid8HrEq — Buzzing Pop🍯 (@BuzzingPop) September 22, 2020

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.