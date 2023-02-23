Keri Russell Shares Her 11-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Watching 'Felicity' for the First Time

Though she might have been a teen girl's dream in the '90s, Keri Russell's 11-year-old daughter, Willa, is not impressed by her role as the shy college student, Felicity.

"My daughter about a year ago -- she's kind of mature for her age and she was bored one day -- I said, 'Hey, Willa, I did this show about this college girl and you might think it's cool. It's really sweet,'" Russell recalled on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And so I showed it to her. I put it on and I downloaded an episode from Amazon or wherever you get it these days."

But despite her mom's enthusiasm for sharing her past work with her, Willa was not interested in the series.

"After about 15 minutes, she turned it off and she went, 'Ugh, mom, it's so cringy.' She was actually grossed out by me," the mother of three shared. "I was like, 'Oh, I thought you might like it.' And she was like, 'Ugh, so cringy.'"

Upon reflection, Russell seemed to understand why Willa might not be as interested in Felicity, noting, "Like, why would you think I'd want to watch your college experience making out with weird boys and stuff?"

The beloved series, created by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, ran for four seasons from 1998 to 2002 and co-starred Scott Speedman and Scott Foley. Russell shares Willa and son River, 15, with her ex-husband, Shane Deary. She's also mom to 6-year-old son, Sam, with current husband Matthew Rhys.

In 2021, Russell told ET of Felicity, "I think it was the first story that I really loved... it was the first character that I really cared about."

As for a reboot, she added at the time, "I'll do it. People need a feel-good something and that would definitely be a feel-good something."

During Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Russell noted that Willa had not seen her childhood role on The Mickey Mouse Club either, noting, "I feel like she might like that."

And also on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Russell shares that though she was about five years older than some of the MMC's most famous members, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Ryan Gosling, "they were wildly talented."

Now Russell is currently promoting her new film, Cocaine Bear, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks.

"Banks called me, it was like in the middle of COVID... the whole world was broken," Russell told ET at the film's premiere earlier this week. "And I just thought, 'This is exactly what we should make!'"