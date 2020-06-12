Keo Motsepe: Meet the 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Who Has Won Chrishell Stause's Heart

Fans couldn't seem to contain their excitement late Wednesday when news broke that the 31-year-old pro dancer is dating Chrishell Stause. The Selling Sunset star, 39, competed with Gleb Savchenko, while Keo was paired with actress Anne Heche.

"Chrishell and Keo have been seeing each other for a couple of weeks now, and haven't been shy about showing PDA in front of the other Dancing with the Stars cast members," a source told ET. "Everyone has been so supportive of their relationship. Things have been heating up and they're very into each other."

Between Dancing With the Stars and Selling Sunset, the spotlight has definitely been on Chrishell this year, but now it's time to shed some light on her new beau. Here's seven things you may not know about Keo, the guy who's already promised to "always make [her] smile."

1. He's been a ballroom star long before he joined DWTS.

Keo, who has been dancing since he was 11 years old, made history in 2014 by becoming the dance competition show's first Black pro dancer. Throughout the nine seasons he's competed on DWTS, he's been paired with celebrities like Lolo Jones, Jodie Sweetin, Chaka Khan and Evanna Lynch. He has yet to win the mirrorball trophy, but we could definitely see one in his future!

Prior to joining the show, Keo had already made a name for himself as an international Latin ballroom dancer representing South Africa. He was also featured on the international Latin live dance show Burn The Floor.

2. He's a South African prince.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Keo (full name: Keoikantse Motsepe) confirmed in a 2016 interview with NPR that he is kind of a big deal back in his home country.

"I am a prince, yes sir, from my dad's side," he shared. "My grandpa was a prince of a province back in South Africa. My dad declined the position and gave it to my uncle, his younger brother. But because I'm my dad's only son, I became a prince."

3. Dance isn't his only passion.

Keo is also a writer and singer, with a strong love for Broadway and all-things theater. Before the coronavirus pandemic turned our world upside down, Keo was cast as Babylonian King Xerxes in Esther, The Heart of a Queen. The dance musical also tapped fellow DWTS pro Sharna Burgess for the lead role of Esther.

4. He loves to cook.

When he's not busy dancing, you can likely catch Keo in the kitchen, working his magic. The multi-talented heartthrob is also an excellent cook, and loves sharing recipes with fans. If you've been wanting to learn more tips and tricks on how to put together amazing meals for loved ones, be sure to follow Keo on Instagram (@keo_mostepe) and tune into some of his cooking livestreams.

5. He's a fan of Selling Sunset.

Yep, just like the rest of us, Keo has been binge-watching the hit reality series during quarantine. The Netflix show features his girl, Chrishell, along with her fellow real estate agents from the Oppenheim group like Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Amanza Smith.

Keo's also been watching Designated Survivor and finds himself constantly jamming out to Michael Bublé and JP Cooper these days.

6. Traveling brings him joy.

One of the things Keo is most looking forward to post-COVID-19 is traveling. Some of the places on his list (and his favorite places to explore!) include Tulum, Japan, Bora Bora and the Maldives.

7. He loves giving back.

If you didn't already have enough reasons to love him, you'll surely fall for his heart of gold! Keo has already achieved so much over the years, but one dream he still hopes to make a reality is to end homelessness. Through his philanthropic initiative Thank the Angels, he and his celebrity friends assemble gift bags filled with blankets, clothes, toys and food to give out to the homeless communities and shelter homes in Los Angeles.

While speaking with ET back in September, Chrishell revealed that she was warming up to the idea of getting back into the dating game following her highly-publicized split from Justin Hartley. The two tied the knot in 2017, but the This Is Us star filed for divorce last November.

"I'm in a really positive space," Chrishell told ET at the time. "It feels like it's just an important time to say yes to things, because you don't know how short life is. You don't know how long you're going to be here. You're not promised anything, so if this year has taught me anything, it's just -- even if it scares you, just say yes, dress up, show up, get out there."

Shortly after Chrishell and Keo confirmed their romance with lovey dovey pics and videos posted to social media, the two both appeared on an Instagram Live (separately) with Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick. The new couple couldn't seem to help themselves from gushing over each other while speaking to Kaitlyn and Jason about their exciting news.

"I'm grateful. I had the best experience [on DWTS] but this to me is the coolest thing," Chrishell marveled. "I knew from my dance work I wasn't going to win a mirrorball from the beginning. But to have this come from it, I'm just very smitten."

In his own appearance, Keo confessed, "I'm blushing, by the way."

"The most important thing for me is her," he said. "It's the love that we received and everything that's more of a bonus, and as long as she's happy [we're good]."

Hear more in the video below: