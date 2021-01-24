Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Split After Attempted Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are going their separate ways. The couple's attempt to reconcile after their 2019 breakup has ended in another split, Daly revealed on Saturday. ET has reached out to Moore's rep for comment.

"After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage," he said in a statement to The Root. "I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom."

Moore has yet to address the pair's split, but was seemingly unbothered by the news on social media. Videos posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday show her celebrating her 50th birthday on vacation with Brooklyn.

The reality star and Daly, 50, married in an intimate ceremony in St. Lucia in 2017. They welcomed Brooklyn in November 2018, and split less than a year later, in September 2019.

During a December appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Moore said Daly was "fighting for his marriage."

"I have not filed for divorce," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said. "He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we've kind of gotten past that."

"Right now Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He's made appointments," she added. "He's asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."

In an interview with ET the week prior, Moore got candid about where things stood between her and Daly.

"We're still separated, and I have gone through the gamut of emotions from being happy, and happy to move on and to see what my life is going to be like in the next chapter, and then I go from that to being kind of sad," she shared. "Looking at Brooklyn, looking and gazing into her father's eyes and seeing the love and knowing what an amazing family we had -- and could we still have it."

See more in the video below.