Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show

Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night -- and to hear this is heartbreaking," Chesney told the outlet. "Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more."

"For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words," he added. "For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them."

Police told the outlet that the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was sitting on a railing of the escalator at around 10:52 p.m. when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of her injuries. It's unclear if she was taken to a hospital or died at the stadium.

According to the outlet, the woman's death is being investigated as an accident. Police spokesman Nate Magee additionally told The Denver Post that he did not know whether alcohol was a factor in the fall, but said he believes the woman was not pushed or jostled before she fell.

"To my understanding there was none of that," he told the outlet. "It was just an accidental fall, I don’t think anyone pushed her or anything like that."

Empower Field also released a statement, telling the outlet, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident."